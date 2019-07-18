A drunk Florida man tried "teaching" his five-year-old son how to swim by allegedly tossing him into the Atlantic Ocean — and then proceeded to do backflips off a nearby pier as the boy struggled to stay afloat, cops said.

An arrest report says that when Florida police arrested John Bloodsworth on child abuse charges Monday night, he told them he'd been teaching the boy to swim and that he was "going to jail for being awesome."

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports lifeguards were off-duty Monday night.

Witnesses said the boy was treading water while Bloodworth jumped from the pier.

The report says Bloodworth had four to five beers before going to the beach.

Swimming in the area where Bloodsworth was goofing off had been prohibited due to its proximity to the pier, the officials said.

Bloodsworth, however, told cops that he "could not think of a better place to teach his son to swim" according to the News-Journal.

He had been with the boy on Monday night, drinking beers, when witnesses saw them both go into the water.

The boy was reportedly crying when cops plucked him from the water.

The boy was turned over to his mother. Bloodworth was released from jail. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.