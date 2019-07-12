Matt Zurbo's challenge, named after his daughter, Cielo, is an unconventional labour of love.

By the time Matt Zurbo plopped on the couch to write his 282nd children's book, he'd worked all day at an oyster farm, laughed with his daughter on the beach, gone for a swim in the frigid waves and cooked a vegetarian feast.

It was just after 10pm, and his eyes were drooping. But not for long. Assisted by whiskey and a Venezuelan ballad, he finished the tale of a girl who loved to dance and published it online at 1am, leaving just 83 stories to

Related articles: