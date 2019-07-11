Ever worn the wrong style socks for your shoes and found yourself in a dilemma?

Asos has shared a genius hack for turning your normal socks into invisible "no show" socks.

The clothing retailer shared the handy hack on its Instagram page, which has racked up more than 421,000 views and hundreds of comments from amazed fashionistas, The Sun reported.

They captioned the video: "Fashion hack alert. Caught out with the wrong socks? Try this."

The clever video shows a woman with a pair of normal neon pink socks that would clearly be visible with her silver, metallic loafer shoes.

She then pulls down the sock over her toes as if she were taking them off so only the tip is still attached to her foot.

Pull the sock under your foot to create the base of your new sock. Secure the sock behind your heel so it holds in place. Photo / Instagram

She then wraps the top of the sock under her foot and secures it over her heel.

And as a result, she's created hidden pop socks that aren't seen when she puts on her shoes.

The handy hack appears to best work with tight, thin socks that can easily fold over and fit inside your shoes and help you out in a tricky situation.

Many ASOS followers were quick to praise the sock tip and said they'd try it themselves.

"Mind blown, life changed," one person commented.

"This is revolutionary," added another.

"This is life-changing hahaha," a third said.

"What kind of magic is this??" questioned another.

But not everyone was sure it would work for them, with one person saying: "I'm not convinced it will stay there," while another agreed, adding, "There is no way your socks are not going to slip down into your shoe."