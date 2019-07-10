An eight-month-old baby girl died and five other children were injured in a house fire in Tennessee over the weekend.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release that the fire broke out early Sunday morning in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch.

Authorities said the fire killed eight-month-old Jream Jenkins and critically injured her two-year-old brother, who is being treated a local hospital.

The injured children ranged from age six to one years old, and they were all from Linden, Tennessee.

The children's young mothers, who are ages 23 and 25, were at a nightclub together when the apartment caught fire, according to police.

The mothers of the children returned to the apartment complex after firefighters and police officers arrived at the scene.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said the women claimed a baby sitter was with the children, but no babysitter was present when first responders arrived.

Two passersby saw the fire and reported it. One witness said the six-year-old boy ran out of the apartment building screaming that his siblings were inside.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release that the fire (pictured) broke out early Sunday morning in the Nashville neighbourhood of Antioch. Photo / WRKN

Nashville Fire Fighters and Medic Units responded to the Hickory Lake Apartments at 3940 Apache Trail just after 2.00am on Sunday.

Firefighters encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from the apartment building.

They had to rescue one child from a third floor balcony and immediately got all of the other children out of the building.

The statement says Jream was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the five other children were taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

- Additional reporting by Daily Mail