Girls who attended an Auckland school ball were patted down and had to pull their dresses high up their thighs before they were allowed in, a student says.

A 17-year-old girl who attended Wesley College's ball on Saturday said the girls were herded one by one into a room and searched by a female security guard who asked them to lift their dresses up high - meaning they often revealed their underwear.

The girl's mother, a Corrections officer, said the search had been poorly performed and she believed her daughter had been "violated".

However, Wesley College Principal Dr Brian Evans

