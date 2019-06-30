The Duke and Duchess have demanded a "private" christening for Archie because they want to shield him from the public, it has emerged.

The christening will be held at the private chapel at Windsor Castle and is understood to be a "very small gathering", a royal source said.

The ceremony is due to take place on Saturday, exactly two months after Archie was born on May 6. It is understood that pictures of the ceremony will be released on Sunday through the media and Harry and Meghan's Instagram account.

Royal christenings are usually private affairs, with invitations extending only to close family and friends, and chosen godparents.

But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have let photographers capture pictures of them and their children, family members and guests arriving before holding private services.

Friends of Harry and Meghan claim they intend to keep many details of Archie's life private because he is not in the direct line of succession to the throne. Photo / Getty Images

Both Prince George and Prince Louis were christened at the Chapel Royal in London. Princess Charlotte's ceremony was held at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, in Norfolk, where the paddock outside the churchyard was opened to the public.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, who married Harry and Meghan, is usually called upon to perform the service.

Sources close to the Sussexes have reportedly said that they consider Archie to be a "private citizen" and feel strongly about "shielding" him.

While they acknowledge the public interest in the seventh in line to the throne, they intend to keep many details of his life private because he is not in the direct line of succession, their friends say.

The Cambridges have let photographers capture pictures of them and their children, family members and guests arriving before holding private services. Photo / Getty Images

The decision to hold a private ceremony comes after it emerged £2.4 million of taxpayers' money had been spent renovating the couple's residence Frogmore Cottage.

The property, close to Windsor Castle, underwent major work to turn five properties back into a single residence for the couple and their baby son Archie - with all fixtures and fittings paid for privately by the duke and duchess.

It is likely that they installed a luxury kitchen and bathroom, and it has reportedly been designed by Harry and Meghan with dining and entertaining in mind and with extra bedrooms to accommodate guests, such as the duchess's mother, Doria Ragland.