The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Duchess Meghan, welcomed their son into the world seven weeks ago and he made the admission about the long nights as he chatted to Bianca Rainbow-Jones and her 9-month-old daughter named Raphaella before they watched the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox in London.

Bianca - who was there supporting her husband Nathan Jones - said: "We talked babies! They said, 'We've just left [the screaming] - we had that about an hour before we came here!' Harry said they had a sleepless night."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's friend Nacho Figueras previously revealed the royal is "really happy" with fatherhood and is enjoying being a dad to his little one.

He said: "He seems to be really, really happy so I'm very happy and excited for him. I've been saying this for a long time, he's a person that loves children.

"I've seen him interact with children for a very long time in all these things that we do in Africa so I'm not surprised he's an amazing father."

And the Duchess of Sussex says she now has the "two best guys in the world" in her life after giving birth to her and Prince Harry's first child together.

She said: "It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been a dream."

While Harry added: "Everybody says that babies change so much over two weeks so we'll be monitoring the changing process over this next month really.

"His looks are changing every single day. Parenting is amazing, it's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and share some precious times with him as he slowly starts to grow up."