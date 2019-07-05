When your kids are little, it's whose baby is walking first? Then it's talking, climbing, reciting the alphabet - a series of quiet competitions over which child is doing it first or better. But what about who has the first kids to make a number one album? Or the first offspring to earn a million bucks? Then you have to start asking whether it's nature or nurture. Are exceptionally talented people raised differently to the rest of us or were they simply born that way? The proud parents of four special Kiwis tell their parenting stories to Emily Winstanley.

Johnny

