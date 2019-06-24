Meghan Markle has apparently redesigned her engagement ring following the birth of her son Archie.

After the new mum stepped out at Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, royal watchers were given a glimpse of the redesigned jewellery.

The Duchess of Sussex's reworked ring appears to have a slimmer, diamond-set band, to complement her new diamond eternity ring.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reveals her newly designed ring at this year's Trooping The Colour. Photo / Getty Images.

Her original ring was designed by court jewellers Cleave and Company and Prince Harry.

Advertisement

It was previously plain yellow gold with a cushion-cut diamond from Botswana and flanked by two diamonds taken from jewellery that belonged to Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

Nestled in between the restyled ring and new eternity band is her wedding ring which, following royal tradition, was made out of Welsh yellow gold.

Originally, her engagement ring had a band of plain yellow gold. Photo / Getty Images.

The new eternity ring was reportedly made by the Queen's private jeweller Harry Collins, and was likely a "push present" from her husband Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

"Push presents" are often given to mothers after the birth of a child.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge was gifted a similar diamond-set eternity band from William, the Duke of Cambridge after their first son Prince George was born.

Prince Harry originally designed the ring using diamonds from Princess Diana's collection. Photo / Getty Images.

It's likely the engagement ring was redesigned recently, as during the later stages of her pregnancy the Duchess was often seen without her engagement ring, which could have been due to her fingers swelling.