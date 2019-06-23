Rugby star Israel Folau wants AU$3 million, Australian gangland widow Roberta Williams is asking for $50,000, while a heavily tattooed Instagram-famous couple are just after enough to cover the cost of their holiday.

For these high-profile figures and thousands of other GoFundMe users, the idea of saving up your pennies is too old fashioned.

It seems the modern way to get yourself out of a sticky financial situation is simply to ask the public for help, no matter the request.

Rugby star Israel Folau has asked for $3 million to fund his court battle with Rugby Australia just a month after his lucrative contract was torn up. Photo / GoFundMe.
Leading Australian psychologist Grant Brecht cites two main reasons people turn to GoFundMe when they are in need of a dollar.

One reason is obviously that they don't have to spend their own money, Dr Brecht told Daily Mail Australia.

"They can spend their own money on things they want to do and some of them have fairly demanding lifestyles, so to fund something like that can detract from this.

Folau told Sydney radio shock jock Alan Jones that he needed the money so that he could
"The other reason is to muster up social support.

"In the old days you'd have a petition and a lot of people think, 'if this goes to court, then the judge or magistrate is going to see that I have a lot of community support behind me'.

"I'm sure Israel Folau thinks he's up against a big governing body in Rugby Australia and their supporters like Qantas, but it's more than just the money ... it's more about saying 'look at all the support that's out there for me'."

View this post on Instagram

Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19‭-‬21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________

A post shared by Israel Folau (@izzyfolau) on

Dr Brecht said the public was also increasingly generous over recent years, despite younger generations being labelled "selfish".

Whether the cause is a terminally ill child or a desperate multi-millionaire sports star, those seeking help on crowdfunding websites often find plenty of people willing to support them.

"Quite a few people just like to help others out, they see an opportunity and it makes them feel good, and they think: 'I'm a nice person because I'm doing this',"' Dr Brecht said.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to all those who have given to my Legal Action Fund so far. I am humbled and overwhelmed by the support I have received, for which I am very grateful. Unsurprisingly, I have been criticised by Rugby Australia and some sections of the media overnight. I decided to take legal action when Rugby Australia terminated my employment contract and ended my playing career after I expressed my religious beliefs on social media. I have received thousands of messages from supporters who believe discrimination in the workplace is wrong and has no place in Australia or anywhere else. Sadly, Rugby Australia have said that they will devote significant resources to fight me in court. This shows I have a long and hard battle on my hands, which is why I am asking for your support. The money that is donated will be used to fund my legal battle, which could take years. While the attacks against me have shown I have a big fight on my hands, I will stand strong. Your support and my faith in Jesus Christ will give me strength. If you choose to donate, within your capacity, I would be very grateful of your support for my legal case. For those not in the position to donate, I value your prayers and messages of support so much. God bless!

A post shared by Israel Folau (@izzyfolau) on

"For others there's this whole idea of karma, that if I do something good something good will come back to me.

"Australia is a huge giving nation and despite the younger generations being seen as selfish, it seems that is increasing rather than decreasing and overall that is positive for society."

The are some of the big names who have turned to crowdfunding in their time of need.

Israel Folau: sacked Wallabies star - AU$3 million

Sacked Wallabies star Folau launched the online funding campaign on Thursday and wants supporters to chip in AU$3m to fund his legal fight with Rugby Australia.

Folau, 30, had his lucrative contract torn up by the sport's governing body in May in response to comments he made about homosexual people being destined for hell.

A devout Christian, Folau told Sydney radio shock jock Alan Jones - one of his fiercest supporters in recent months - his aim is to "stand up for the word of God".

View this post on Instagram

Some people have questioned why I am putting myself, my reputation and my future on the line by taking on Rugby Australia when the easier path may have been to hide my faith. I believe what is easy is not always right. My faith is who I am and if I don’t stand up for it, what hope is there for a person of less resources who is discriminated against in the workplace? So far Maria and I have used over $100K of our savings and I am willing to do what it takes for this cause. But to continue I need to prioritise funding for my legal case. To those who believe in the right to practise religion without fear of discrimination in the workplace, here is my ask: Stand with me. I’ve put the link in my bio. If you can and choose to donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart and God bless. #standwithizzy

A post shared by Israel Folau (@izzyfolau) on

However, his bid for public money divided opinions, with many claiming that as one of the country's top paid sportsmen he should be able to afford it himself.

But he's not the only high-profile GoFundMe page to cause a stir in recent weeks.

Catalin Onc & Elena Engelhardt, Instagram 'stars' - $16,000

View this post on Instagram

We could write a long text about mental health or global warming. We could tell you about following your dreams, or how important stepping out of your comfort zone is. We could tell you how beautiful traveling is, and it’s benefits, or the fact that most news don’t match reality. But we’re going to show you!  Less talking more action. Starting on the 20th of July in the middle of Germany, on a tandem, me and Eli  will cycle towards Africa, and hopefully beyond. We want to take you all on this huge adventure. A celebration of life, as we ride freely across mountains, by the sea and through metropolitans. We will show the beauty of this planet and it’s inhabitants, but also the ugliness. But we can not do this on our own. We need you! The funds we raise will go towards the bike and gear, food and accommodation (when needed), internet and SIM cards in every country to keep you up to date, insurance, emergencies. We need funds now for preparation as well as throughout our trip. Every dollar, every message, every couch or garden for our tent, any help you can offer will help us go further.  We hope you all enjoy and learn with us. TOGETHER WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE another beautiful day with love Cat and Eli Link in bio Or paypal Abd_cat@hotmail.com

A post shared by CAT AND ELENA (@another_beautiful_day_official) on

The German lovers came under fire earlier this week after asking for AU$16,000 so they could fund their cycling holiday to Africa.

"It has now come to the point again where we must ask for money in order to continue doing what we do," Catalin wrote on their GoFundMe post.

View this post on Instagram

Wow you guys can't imagine how excited I am for life..and our future. Sometimes it feels like butterflies in my stomach, thinking about what could happen. In the last few years, so many unexpected and amazing things happened which were never planned. Cat and I don't really plan our future, we're talking a lot about what we'd love to do but we kind of take it how it comes, always flexible, free and ready to take the opportunity when the right one appears. Soon I'll be going to Nepal but Cat's visa is expiring not long after so we'll probably be going back to Germany. What's going to happen over there, no idea.. not sure how long we'll stay, what we'll do and where we'll go next. Only thing I know is that we'll do it together. Being apart from each other for most of the time in the past 7 months was good for our relationship and us as individuals but a new chapter is about to start and I can't wait to find our where life will take us Photo // collaboration with beautiful villa @villashaktitawa and @studiosolveig + @sallytm

A post shared by CAT AND ELENA (@another_beautiful_day_official) on

But their request did not go down well with fans who slammed it as "ridiculous", with the pair eventually being forced to take down their Instagram this week.

So far the pair have received just under AU$1200 - well short of their target.

Roberta Williams, gangland widow and TV star -$50k

Last week Melbourne gangland widow Roberta Williams asked for $50,000 in donations to fund a new reality TV show about her and her children.

In an effort to attract money, Roberta has offered donors a personal phone call to any donation of $500 or more.

Dan Single, Australian fashion designer - $250k

Another figure to come under fire for asking for GoFundMe was fashion designer and one-time BRW Young Rich Lister, Dan Single.

Single and his former partner, model Bambi Northwood-Blyth, were renowned in Sydney's party scene for their lavish lifestyle.

But after the Ksubi founder fell 35 metres out of his Paris hotel window and shattered every bone from his waist down in 2017, Single tried to crowdfund $250,000 for his medical costs.

Single deleted his crowdfunding effort just days later, having raised less than $500 and being the target of many scathing posts.

"How come you can fund partying, drinking and overseas trips but not your own recovery?" one anonymous donor wrote.

"I'll give you $5 with the sole intent of telling you what an idiot everyone thinks you are."

Koby Abberton, Bra Boy and big wave surfer - $20k

Former Bra Boy surfer Koby Abberton also turned to crowdfunding following an overseas mishap last year, when his Bali beachside rental home partially burnt down.

Despite admitting to being at fault for the fire, Abberton asked the public for $20,000 to help rebuild the home.

He was criticised for not digging into his own pocket to fix the home, but the Bra Boy defended his actions.

"You don't burn someone's villa down and run to the airport but judging by some of your comments that's what you would rather me do," Abberton wrote.

Margarita Tomovska, aka 'Mercedes Mum' - $100k

Having first made headlines for allegedly leading police on a 10km high-speed car chase, Margarita Tomovska - better known as "Mercedes Mum" - asked the public for support last month.

The 27-year-old - who allegedly reached speeds of up to 200km/h in her $260,000 luxury car during the police chase - turned to GoFundMe claiming she could not find work and was "actually not a bad person".

Tomovska took particular aim at NSW Police anti-bikie Strike Force Raptor, claiming they had "something against her".

View this post on Instagram

I pull up in ‘Raris and shit 🎶💸

A post shared by ♕ MARGARITA ♕ (@margaritatomovska) on

"I created this GoFundMe to raise some support against the bulls**t they have done to me and everyone else ... it's about time we fight back!" she wrote.

But after almost three weeks Tomovska is nowhere near her $100,000 goal, with only $1200 being given to her cause - $1000 of which came from one person.