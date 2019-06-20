More Americans are saying they need a variety of animals — dogs, ducks, even insects — for their mental health. But critics say many are really just pets that do not merit special status.

A 26-year-old Starbucks barista in the suburbs of Tampa, Florida, known as Vayne Myers has suffered from anxiety ever since he was a child. A co-worker suggested he try an emotional support animal.

So Myers bought a duck and named it Primadonna. The snow-white bird has worked wonders for his state of mind.

"Whenever I felt like I didn't matter in the world," he said, Primadonna

