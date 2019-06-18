A UK judge has sentenced a teenager who created an "abhorrent" online image of Prince Harry to four years and three months in a young offenders' institution.

Judge Rebecca Poulet lambasted student Michal Szewczuk, 19, for creating an image of Harry with a pistol to his head against a blood-spattered background.

The post, which was shared a few months after Harry married biracial ex-actress Meghan Markle, included the phrase "See Ya Later Race Traitor."

The post was shared on a far-right social media platform last year, a few months after the duke married Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Szewczuk pleaded guilty to two counts of encouraging terrorism and five counts of possession of terrorist material.

He was sentenced at London Criminal Court alongside Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, 18, who admitted two counts of encouraging terrorism.

Poulet says the posts "are abhorrent as well as criminal by reason of their clear intention to encourage terrorist acts."