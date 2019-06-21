Confession box: David Downs on having a lust for life

You ready to confess your sins, David?
I don't sin at all. I am pure-hearted, basically perfect actually.

PRIDE
Two years ago you were terribly sick with cancer and needed million-dollar treatment in the US. You struggled with the fact that people had set up a Givealittle for you. Was that pride?
That period when I had to rely on other people was really tough. Having to admit I needed help was hard. When I was first diagnosed I spent a lot of time in hospital, and weeks would go by

