Beyond the brighter-smile treatments are a whole host of procedures that deal with loss of tooth structure.

Our thoughts on teeth and ageing typically begin and end at colour. A white smile is youthful, so we bleach our teeth. But there's a wide world of so-called anti-ageing dental interventions out there. With orthodontics and restorations, dentists can often manipulate the size, shape and arrangement of teeth to subtract years from a face.

To understand how it works, imagine someone with no teeth ("edentulous" in dentist lingo) — your grandpa without his dentures. Without the support of his teeth, his mouth

Wait, what? My teeth are changing shape?

Related articles:

So how can dental work help?

And how do I know if dental work could help my face?