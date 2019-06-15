COMMENT:

Every now and then I delve into the murky world of #wellness on Instagram. I did this yesterday, and I'm sad to see nothing much has changed since the last time I looked. Among the pretty yoga poses, green smoothies, CBD oil soap and chiropractic care for dogs (not a joke), I also found more damaging stuff.

By damaging I mean things that are far from wellness. Extreme workout regimes; recommendations for eight-day juice-only "cleanses"; recipes using essential oils as flavouring; and many images of highly unrealistic, mostly female body shapes presented as achievable if you just follow workout