The official tailor to the White House has insisted he's not to blame for President Donald Trump's ill-fitting tuxedo at the state banquet with the Queen.

Ismet Dil, 69, whose company has provided dinner jackets and tails to America's leaders for a century, claimed he didn't recognise the suit, which was heavily mocked online and criticised for being "wrong in every way" by a Savile Row tailor.

"This is my profession. It's not right," Dil, the master tailor at Scogna Formal Wear told The Times.

"I don't care if he is president. Someone is responsible — somebody helped him get dressed like that."

Trump chose to wear a ludicrously long white waistcoat, paired with a tux jacket that stopped halfway up his midriff and featured overlong sleeves.

The combination made the waistcoat look huge and the jacket look comically small.

'Everything you can imagine is wrong,' says the official tailor to the White House. Graphic / Daily Mail

And Patrick Murphy, the head cutter at tailors Davies and Son, who are based in Savile Row, London, told MailOnline that "everything you can imagine" was wrong with Trump's tuxedo.

"Its totally disproportionate to his height and girth," he said.

"The waistcoat is far too long, it should not show underneath his jacket.

"His wife looks fantastic but he looks the complete opposite. It is wrong in every way.

"The sleeves are covering his hands, they should be a good inch shorter.

"It looks like he has borrowed three different parts from three different suits.

"The trousers looks completely random and they are too wide and too long.

"Everything you can imagine is wrong."

On the President's jacket, Mr Murphy added: "He is a big guy but the shoulders are too wide, they don't flatter him."

'Everything you can imagine is wrong,' says the official tailor to the white house. Photo / Twitter

Others questioned if he had borrowed his 13-year-old son Baron's jacket. Photo / Twitter

The 45th US President was teased online for the outfit, especially his "tiny" dinner jacket.

Some said he had borrowed his 13-year-old son Baron's jacket, while others joked Melania had accidentally stuck it in the tumble dryer.

Amid the splendour and ceremony of a state banquet for 170 dignitaries and guests, the US President thanked the monarch for her "gracious hospitality" and "nearly seven decades" of personal friendship with the United States.

He spoke of the Blitz and the bombing of Buckingham Palace, saying that "in their dark hour the people of this nation showed the world what it means to be British".

He praised the Queen a "great, great woman" recalling her service on the Home Front during the war, and said "the bond between our nations was forever sealed in that great crusade".

He said the Queen embodied "the spirit of dignity, duty, and patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart".

Raising his glass the 45th President of the United States said: "On behalf of all Americans, I offer a toast to the eternal friendship of our people, the vitality of our nations and to the long cherished and truly remarkable reign of Her Majesty, the Queen."

Shortly before retaking his seat Mr Trump appeared briefly to breach royal protocol by placing his hand on the Queen's back in a gesture of personal thanks. By tradition the Queen should not be touched, but the President's host seemed unperturbed following his warm personal toast.