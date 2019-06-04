WARNING - TRIGGERING CONTENT

Noa Pothoven, 17, has been legally euthanised in the Netherlands, saying the pain she was dealing with after a childhood rape was "insufferable".

Noa, from Arnhem, said in a social media post a day before her death last Sunday that she "breaths but no longer lives", news.com.au reported.

Noa wrote an autobiography called Winning or Learning, which details her battles with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anorexia after being molested and raped as a young child.

"I deliberated for quite a while whether or not I should share this, but decided to do it anyway," she wrote. "Maybe this comes as a surprise to some, given my posts about hospitalisation, but my plan has been there for a long time and is not impulsive.

"I will get straight to the point: within a maximum of 10 days I will die. After years of battling and fighting, I am drained. I have quit eating and drinking for a while now, and after many discussions and evaluations, it was decided to let me go because my suffering is unbearable."

Noa asked her friends and followers on Instagram to "not convince me that this is not good, this is my decision and it is final."

"Love is letting go, in this case," she added.

Children as young as 12 can opt for euthanasia in the Netherlands but only after a doctor determines that the patient's pain is unbearable.

In 2017, some 6,585 people chose euthanasia to end their own lives in the Netherlands, about 4.4 per cent of the total number of more than 150,000 registered deaths in the country, according to the Regional Euthanasia Review Committee which strictly monitors all cases.

Euthanasia is also legal in some US states, Canada and Belgium.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.