The British model who made international headlines after she was kidnapped in Italy and almost auctioned off on the dark web has launched a raunchy new career.

Chloe Ayling, 21, sent her fans into a frenzy yesterday when she posted a topless photograph of herself on Instagram from a hotel room in Singapore.

It was the third super risque shot to appear on her account in recent weeks and received more than 8500 likes.

The mother-of-one is trying to promote her new job with an adult website, news.com.au reported.

According to the Daily Mail, the site charges $NZ3.80 per minute to watch models and engage in chat with viewers.

Ayling's bizarre ordeal brought her global infamy when she was abducted in Milan in 2017 after having been lured to the city for a photo shoot.

She was drugged, stuffed into a black bag and taken to a farmhouse where she was told she would be sold on the dark web for $455,000 to a shadowy outfit called the Black Death Group.

Her kidnapper Lukasz Herba took confronting photos of her unconscious in lingerie so participants in the Black Death "auction" could bid on her and sent out several ransom notes. She was held for six days before being released at the British consulate in Milan.

Herba was jailed for 16 years and nine months last June after he failed to convince authorities Ayling had staged the kidnap to boost her career.

The 30-year-old from Birmingham in Britain's West Midlands claimed he fell in love with the model after meeting her on Facebook.

"She wanted to be a model and she wanted to go on reality TV," Herba told the court during his Italian trial.

"She said she wanted to raise her profile, and that it would be useful to her career to create a scandal.

"She needed help, and so I decided to help her. She had a site where if you paid money you could see spicy photographs. She has no money, so I said I would help her. I hoped that at the end she would remember me, and we could be together. I loved her."

Herba also claimed he had penned the Black Death ransom notes with Ayling, and she was never drugged.

Ayling's kidnapper Lucasz Herba, 30, claims the model was complicit in her abduction. Photo / Police

But prosecutor Paolo Storari dismissed these as the ramblings of a fantasist, reminding the court the defendant had also claimed to be an "FBI operative and a high level hit man".

"He is nothing of the sort," he said. "He is a fantasist with narcissistic tendencies.

"Let's not forget Chloe Ayling was put in a holdall and kept in the boot of a car for five hours and could have died."

Ayling's high profile earned her a spot on Celebrity Big Brother 2018, where she made waves by brazenly flirting with a married housemate.

Ayling dumped her agent Phil Green shortly after her release to sign with celeb spruiker Kruger Crowne, which represents dozens of big names, including Cher, Goldie Hawn and Claudia Schiffer.

During Ayling's ordeal, Mr Green was sent a ransom note by her captor and later admitted he felt "responsible for sending her into the hands of a kidnapper".

But his contrition turned to anger when Ayling switched agencies after publicity from the bizarre plot led to a string of lucrative job offers.

"I'm hacked off because Chloe has had the most amazing year with the agency," Mr Green told TV presenter Jeremy Kyle.

"She probably has been the most successful model within the agency, and to pay up for all those expenses, to live that ordeal with her, deal with ransom notes and the huge stress of trying to get her released.

"We spoke on the day she got back many times because the phone was ringing — there was a huge amount of work and job offers coming in.

"I think by Monday morning I counted there was £200,000 worth of work coming in for her."