A San Diego hospital has announced the birth of an 8.6-ounce (245-gram) girl believed to be the world's tiniest surviving baby and says she has been discharged as a healthy infant.

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns said that the baby named Saybie was born at 23 weeks and three days.

It says she was sent home this month weighing 5 pounds (2kg) after nearly five months in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Nurses said she was so tiny they could barely see her in her bed.

"No one expects their baby to be born with complications," said Trisha Khaleghi, senior vice president and chief executive officer at Sharp Mary Birch. "But when the unexpected occurs, Sharp Mary Birch is equipped with the latest technologies, equipment, research and specially trained experts to care for even the world's smallest baby."

Nurses said she was so tiny, known as a "micro-preemie", they could barely see her in her bed. A team of nurses and doctors tended to her in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for months.

"We do everything we know how to do as well as we can and after that it's really up to our babies. So some really have the strength to go through what they have to go through and grow outside the womb," nurse Spring Bridges said.

Saybie's mother - who chose to remain anonymous - said: "They told my husband we had about an hour with her and that she was going to pass away. But that hour turned into two hours, which turned into a day, which turned into a week."

Saybie went home in mid-May 2019 as a "happy, healthy" infant.

"I don't think we can forget this date. We should celebrate the day every time," Saybie's mother said. "I feel blessed. She is the smallest baby, but she's mine."

The hospital says the baby's family gave permission to share the story while remaining anonymous.

It says Saybie's ranking as the world's smallest baby ever to survive is according to the Tiniest Baby Registry maintained by the University of Iowa.

