She is one of the most influential fashion icons-of-the-moment and whatever she wears typically sells out, in a phenomenon dubbed the "Meghan effect".

But there's one piece of clothing not even Meghan Markle could get. The item? A $NZD480 "Behati" blazer by Australian label Aje.

The Duchess of Sussex's team requested the linen jacket for her royal tour of Australia late last year … but it had already sold out.

"Her request was actually sold out," Aje designer Edwina Forest said.

"It was our Behati blazer in black. It's a piece we try to carry every season but it just happens sometimes, it was sold out and we have to pre-order it ourselves.

"This was just one of those unfortunate moments."

The in-demand Behati blazer. Photo / Aje

How the wardrobe staple is styled by Aje. Photo / Aje

The Behati blazer is described as a "slim fitting jacket style with double breasted buttoning and structured shape".

The wardrobe staple is made of 55 per cent linen and 45 per cent cotton, and recommended by Aje to wear with a leather mini skirt and basic white tee.

While Meghan's royal tour of Australia has been and gone, the power "Behati" blazer is now back in stock on Aje's website, where is it available in black and oatmeal.

Design duo Edwina Forest and Adrian Norris, of Aje, at the brand's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia runway show this month. Photo / Getty Images

Though Forest hopes to see the new mum wearing Aje in the future.

"I think she is definitely someone we champion, we obviously love the palace," Forest told News Corp Australia.

"She stands for many things that align (with Aje) also."

Meghan often supports Australian designers, having worn outfits by Zimmermann, Dion Lee, Karen Gee, Oroton, Martin Grant, Camilla and Marc, along with eco-conscious label Outland Denim.

Blazer enthusiast Meghan Markle wore a camilla and marc jacket, with an Oroton bag, in London last year. Photo / Getty Images

Signature style! Blazers feature prominately in the Duchess of Sussex's royal wardrobe. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess has expensive taste and once wore $NZD34,000 worth of clothes and accessories in a matter of hours, during a day of back-to-back royal engagements.

From Miu Miu to Givenchy, and J. Crew to Goat — whatever the former Suits actor wears sells out almost immediately, with her influence termed the "Meghan effect".

Wearing a sleeveless tailored dress, Meghan Markle showed off baby Archie with husband Prince Harry at St George's Hall. Photo / Getty Images

the Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to her first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, usually favours structured blazers and coats, clean-cut basics and form-fitting dresses.

Aje this month unveiled it's new season collection — dubbed "Bloomscape" — at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia.

Among the key looks in the outback-inspired collection included bright and pastel shades of pink, canary yellow, midi dresses and printed maxis.

Perhaps a berry-coloured power suit will be on the Duchess of Sussex's next wishlist.