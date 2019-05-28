A new TV movie about Harry and Meghan's romance is set to thrill royal fans with its cheeky take on what might have happened behind closed doors.

According to the Daily Mail, Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal offers a playful, fictional account of the events immediately leading up to the royal wedding in May last year - and the Sussexes' first few months as husband and wife.

Ahead of the movie airing in full, Vanity Fair was given a sneak peek and shared details on what viewers can expect.

The movie kicks off a few months before the nuptials and includes Meghan's move from Canada to the UK.

Lifetime's fictional version of events sees a thoughtful Harry ease Meghan's transition from actress to royal bride-to-be by welcoming her to their new Kensington Palace home with flowers, candles, Champagne and a homemade banner.

"Meghan" telling her husband she is expecting. Photo / Youtube.

The romantic fantasy continues when it comes to Meghan telling her husband she is expecting.

The moment happens as the on-screen prince presents his wife with a new puppy - and he is able to understand she has her own important news to share simply by the way she looks at him.

The relationship between Meghan and her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge has been the source of widespread interest - and the same is true of Lifetime's version of events.

In the trailer Tiffany Smith, who portrays Meghan, admits she feels as though she's "pretending to be a beautiful swan". Photo / Youtube.

The cable movie paints the sisters-in-law as close, with Kate offering Meghan key words of advice on how to handle the attention.

'You'll never be able to control everything,' the on-screen Duchess of Cambridge says over afternoon tea.

Royal supporters are also offered a fictional take on how Meghan decided on her wedding dress.

Actors playing the royals at Sandringham at Christmas. Photo / Youtube.

Drawing on real-life comment on the slightly looser fit, movie Meghan explains she had once seen a bride faint in her corseted dress and so chose one that would let her 'breathe'.

It also features a fictional conflict over Meghan's decision to wed in white despite being a divorcee, and her choice of Givenchy as designer.

The movie stars American actress Tiffany Smith as the Duchess of Sussex and British star Charlie Field as Harry.