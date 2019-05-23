There's been some interesting bikini styles of late, but could this be the strangest yet?

From Fashion Nova's cringe-worthy lace bodysuit to the infamous V-string and even the fearless duct-tape look, it appears there's another bizarre trend to add to the pack — an orange and zebra patterned swimsuit, reports news.com.au.

There's high-cut and then there's this. Photo / Supplied

It has been described by Twitter users as a "monstrosity" for its extremely high cut style which runs the length of the model's entire body.

A Twitter user posted alongside a screenshot of the $80 one-piece.

Other shoppers have also been left confused by the design, with some saying it looks like it's been "put on the wrong way" round.

Twitter was not impressed. Photo / Supplied

"Jesus what is happening there? What is not happening? That person had actual corners? I can't unsee that!" said another.

"We can all be relieved it's unavailable in my size," joked another.

"Tbf it's not really available in the model's size so how the rest of us going to manage?" said the user who posted the image.

One twitter user described it as being "put on the wrong way" round. Photo / Supplied

The swimsuit by Jaded London also features a figure-flattering belt around the middle, a look plenty of celebs are using to shrink their waist, however, it still didn't stop shoppers from mocking it.

"Two small triangles and a belt. You won't be allowed to consume anything, not even air," one person said.

"A nasty chafe waiting to happen," added another.

Perfect for nipping down to the shops. Photo / Supplied

Reflecting on ASOS' clear combat trousers which also baffled the internet earlier this year for its "cling film" design, another said: "What laws of physics make this possible?

"It's like ASOS' clear trousers, they just won't work in real life."

The swimsuit is described as an Orange Scarf Print Waist Tie Bandeau and while it doesn't appear to be available on Top Shop's NZ site, it can still be shipped here, via the original website.