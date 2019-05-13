A photo of a model wearing a pretty bikini is being roasted online thanks to her bizarre prop — a plate of very unusual food.

Online retailer ASOS shared a photo of their rainbow tassel two-piece to Instagram, captioning the snap: "Serving us all the summer energy we need."

But while the global brand was hoping to sell the swimmers with the snap, shoppers were too distracted by what was on her plate instead.

Relaxing on a sun lounge, the gorgeous model can be seen holding a glass of what appears to be a refreshing orange juice in one hand and a carrot stick in the other.

Meanwhile on her plate, she appears to have a whole concoction of different dishes, from noodles, cooked meats, salad and even a serving of baked beans.

There was also a cup of milky tea beside the plate as well as a bowl of fruit and what appears to be a piece of pita bread.

The extremely random assortment of food has left ASOS followers scratching their heads, with many questioning just what on earth is going on.

"Nice bikini.... WHAT THE F**K IS SHE EATING?" one person wrote.

"Lovely bikini. . . interesting collection of food?!" another said.



"Wtf is that food," another asked, along with a green face emoji.

There's a food party on her plate and everyone is invited. Photo / Supplied

Many others agreed, calling it a "weird" mix of meals, adding they were confused over whether she was eating a roast dinner, a Chinese meal or going for brekkie.

"What a weird combo of food," one person wrote.

"Is she having a roast, Chinese or breakfast," another pushed.

"Baked beans with a roast potato and a raw carrot with a milky cup of tea, wow" someone else mused.

Despite the hilarious detail, fans are still loving the $28 bikini. Photo / ASOS

While others just teased the apparent photo fail, declaring it was everyone who'd ever stayed at an all-inclusive hotel.

"Taking all inclusive to a whole new level," a commenter said.

"When the hotel's all inclusive and you just put one of everything on your plate," another wrote.

Despite the wacky food choices, the bikini — the $28 recycled tassel side bikini bottom — had a lot of fans too.

"Love this," one happy fan wrote.

"Really like this," another said.

"How can people talk about food!? @sherriesilver you look stunning!" another declared.