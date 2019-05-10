Are you still looking for a gift to give your mum on Mother's Day? Or maybe something for your partner on behalf of your children? Look no further, we have the ultimate list of gifts guaranteed to make any mum happy on Sunday.

Despite what the TV ads and store brochures tell you, mums don't want a kitchen appliance or a set of bathroom scales for Mother's Day. They also don't want a new bathrobe or a new apron or anything for the house. In fact, they want things you can't buy with money.

Herald readers have shared what they would love to receive on Mother's Day and the answers match what mothers have been trying to tell you for years.

The overwhelming majority of Kiwi women who answered an informal poll on the Herald Facebook page say all they want for Mother's Day is to get some rest, proving your mum isn't "just saying it".

"Peace and quiet" was one of the most popular answers, closely followed by "a sleep in".

A large number of mums are also looking forward to Sunday when they can "drink coffee while it's still hot".

"Clean house, cooked meals and nothing to do but read a book. No useless gifts necessary. Just a break from the mundane," a reader summed up.

Mums of New Zealand: What do you ACTUALLY want for Mother's Day? 🌹 Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Thursday, 9 May 2019

Sure, flowers are nice, a handmade card doesn't go amiss ... but what mothers truly want is quality time with the people they brought into the world. They don't need expensive candles or scarves or even massage vouchers (although that one isn't too bad). They want a day when the chores get done but they're not the ones doing them.

If you're still at a loss for what to get for your mum, here's a list of things that will no doubt be appreciated:

• A clean house

• A sleep in

• A full night's sleep

• No arguments between children

• A phone call or visit from the children who no longer live at home.

• To be acknowledged

• To be left alone all day, no children or husband

• Being able to sit and read a book all day

• A babysitter

• Not having to cook

• Someone else doing the washing

• Being able to go to the bathroom in peace

• A long shower alone

Happy Mother's Day to all Kiwi mamas!