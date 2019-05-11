Treating Chronic Fatigue Syndrome can be difficult. Medical herbalist Sandra Clair highlights some natural options to alleviate symptoms.

May 12 is acknowledged as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) Day, in recognition of the 20,000 diagnosed New Zealanders who suffer from this condition. A predominance of people suffering from CFS are women in their 40s and 50s, although it is also common in teenagers.

CFS has diverse symptoms and many endure years of feeling exhausted despite rest. They may expererience difficulties sleeping deeply, perhaps plagued with night sweats. Other common symptoms include headaches, aches and pains in the muscles and joints, a frequent sore throat, or tender lymph nodes in the throat and under the armpits. Some also experience Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and food sensitivities while others experience irritability, panic attacks, mood swings, anxiety, depression and brain fog.

It is theorised that CFS may be a consequence of a wide range of triggers. And these may be caused or exacerbated by viral infections in conjunction with a weakened immune system, hormonal changes, chronic stress, over-exercising, chronic insomnia, and wide-spread inflammation. Food allergies with poor digestion and consequent nutrient deficiencies have also been implicated.

A specific virus that may be a possible root cause of CFS is the Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV). It belongs to the herpes family and is also known as Human gammaherpesvirus 4. It is a stealth cause of symptoms such as chronic aches and pains, depression and fatigue. It is said up to 95 per cent of the population has been infected with EBV, often without symptoms but instead becoming carriers. It is theorised that when going through major life changes such as adolescence and menopause, or periods of extreme stress and fatigue, they might leave us open to infection or reactivation of the virus, resulting in symptomatic infection.

Medical treatment available for CFS predominantly consists of pain killers and antidepressants. However, traditional plant medicine can support the elimination of the root causes and treat symptoms of CFS.

To support your body in dealing with an acute or chronic EBV infection, medicinal grade anti-viral herbs can help. Echinacea supports the activity of immune cells and enhances the body's defences. It has also been proven to decrease the risk of infection or re-infection with common viruses, as well as to reduce the duration and severity of a viral infection.

Dandelion is a mildly bitter plant capable of increasing digestive juice secretion to increase nutrient absorption. Photo / Getty Images

St. John's Wort has specific actions against viruses belonging to the herpes family to which the Epstein Barr Virus belongs. This well researched medicinal plant also helps with nerve inflammation and low moods; common symptoms of CFS. St. John's Wort as a medicinal tea or extract is therefore an excellent treatment option to address both the root cause and symptoms of such viral infections. Pharmacological effects of Licorice root such as antiviral, anti-inflammatory, adrenal tonic and mucoprotective actions make this medicinal plant another key treatment option to treat CFS.

If you have a CFS picture with food allergies or intolerances, consider a medicinal grade tea formula with chamomile. Its antihistamine and anti-inflammatory actions soothe digestive upsets and abdominal bloating. Chamomile will also calm your nerves.

Dandelion is a mildly bitter plant capable of increasing digestive juice secretion to increase nutrient absorption. Licorice root soothes and protects inflamed mucous membranes in the gut and treats adrenal depletion from chronic emotional stress.

A deep, refreshing sleep is an absolute essential for recovering from CFS. Valerian can calm and relax the nervous system and support sleep. Unlike sleeping tablets, Valerian is non-addictive and leaves no morning hangover effect. Choose an organic medicinal tea formula with oats, which enhances sleep, particularly alongside Valerian. Lemon balm can reduce stress and worry that interrupt healthy sleep, as well as providing a delicious lemony aroma!

Other key recommendations for treating CFS include allergy or food intolerance testing, with specific, potentially aggravating foods eliminated from the diet. You may want to consider taking a natural B vitamin to increase your energy reserves and remove drugs that mimic the effects of CFS such as alcohol and antihistamines. It is also best to avoid energy robbing substances like caffeinated drinks or tobacco which can cause restless sleep.

Try to establish regular sleep routines in a darkened bedroom with no electrical devices. You will find it also beneficial to spend time in nature to refresh your senses and tank up on sunlight and vitamin D. Daily gentle walking to strengthen your body as well as daily meditation for a few minutes will keep your mind calm, reduce stress and support deeper levels of sleep which is essential for recovery from CFS.

If symptoms worsen or do not improve, consult your leading healthcare professional.