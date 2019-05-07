A portrait of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding their newborn baby boy has caused outrage online.

The drawing appears to show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex struggling as the royal bub, who was born in the early hours of May 6, cries.

But while it was meant to be a touching and relatable tribute to the new parents by a fan, the image is copping some serious flack online.



"This is awful," one person wrote.

"You wanna do a funny drawing? That's fine, but don't portray them... with them eyes and as if she doesn't know how to carry a child …" another fumed.

Another angry fan wrote: "I do not like this illustration of the Royal Sussex Family. A brilliant and elegant couple that depicts a cross eyed Prince, a loopy, distressed Princess and a hysterical crying Royal baby."

"This picture is trash," another raged, while someone else demanded they "delete this".

Meghan Markle has given birth to her first child with Harry, a baby boy.

Many others called out the drawing as "nasty" and questioned the apparent lack of ethnic diversity given to the baby.

"I think the baby will have a bit more ethnic features than portrayed," one person said.

"She wants to raise the baby fluid gender......why is baby in blue??" another asked.

The illustration, drawn by French studio Fairepart, has come under fire after it was shared by a Meghan and Harry fan page on Instagram when news broke the pair had welcomed their yet-to-be-named son.

The post read: "Welcome to the crazy world, little guy. I've chosen for this moment a lovely and funny illustration by @fairepart_studiopostscriptum that at the end of the day, it's how is it when we got a baby.

"Funny, crazy and lovely! (and Prince Harry crosses eyes is clearly a lovely joke for the craziest moment of our lives, the moment we have our child in our arms!)."

The same studio also shared another drawing, showing the new family in a less animated manner.

While the majority of the comments left were negative, there were a few who liked the depiction of the new family.

"Such a cool pic and so exciting for the family," one said.

"Very funny," another wrote.

Since the royal birth was announced, as expected, on the couple's new Instagram page, fans have been desperate to see the new baby.

On Twitter, hundreds of fans have been sharing their delight at the happy news, wondering when we'll see the first glimpse of the baby.