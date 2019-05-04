Shoppers at a Woolworths in Melbourne's St Helena copped a nasty surprise when they made their way to the meat, seafood and deli section.

Stickers were slapped over packets of Primo thinly sliced chicken and other meat/dairy products yesterday, in a bid to discourage shoppers from buying them, reports news.com.au.

"Warning: this package contains the dead body of someone who wanted to live," the stickers read.

A 42-pack of the activism adhesives is currently available for purchase on Etsy for just $11.

The stickers caused a stir on social media, especially among meat-eaters.

Some said the stickers had taken things too far.

"WARNING: this packet contains lettuce that enjoyed the fertilizer and didn't want to be picked" — Simon Whelan (@simewhelan) May 3, 2019

Others simply didn't appreciate the sentiment (or being told what to do).

I tell you what mate, we don't tell you how to be a vegetarian, so if you are, good luck to you. But DON'T tell us what we can or cannot eat... #eachtotheirown #somethingnotsomeonelookitup — PS4 EKSACUTE_ORDER66 (@shanerliddy) May 3, 2019

Others questioned the wording of the slogan. In particular, use of the word 'someone' in reference to animals.

While the definition is debatable, the message of the stickers is clear: animal lives are equated with human lives.

"You are not someone … you are an animal," posted one user, adding, "Human life comes first."

"Very unkind thing to say when you consider animals as not sentient beings," another social media user said.

Very unkind thing to say when you consider animals as not sentient beings e.g. did you know a mother cow cries for days after they take her baby away for your veal and you steal their milk! Heartless! — Carmen Vella (@annaandy40) May 3, 2019

This isn't the first time vegan activists have chosen supermarkets as their poster boards.

The last time animal rights activists engaged in some sticker-vism was in January last year.

Stickers were plastered on meat products at some Woolworths and Coles stores.

Back then, the stickers read, "Meat consumption causes diabetes" and, "Meat consumption causes heart disease".