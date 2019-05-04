When a reality TV star and a rapper make a baby, it is scientifically proven that their child will be a fashion force to be reckoned with.

But the world wasn't quite ready for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter North West to flex her fashion muscles quite so early in her life.

However, when your mother is a global style icon, and you live your life in front of a camera, the girl's got some pretty big Balenciaga thigh high boots to fill, reports news.com.au.

She may only be five years old, but North West is already making headlines for her fierce fashion choices and, quite frankly, it's putting some grown adults to shame.

Her unapologetic style — which usually involves rifling through her mother's expansive wardrobe — is literally cool enough to rival long-established supermodels.

When I was five years old, I thought lip gloss was the grease that got on your lips from a sausage sizzle.

But this kid literally personifies the phrase "too glam to give a damn".

North unapologetically rocks whatever look she's feeling. Photo / Instagram

This week, a proud Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her eldest daughter, luxuriating with some Froyo or celebrity equivalent snack.

But it was Kim's revealing caption that has truly captivated North fans everywhere.

"I didn't think my daughter's love for my clothes and jewellery would happen so soon," Kim wrote.

"I'll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things."

"I love my fashionista Northie so much!"

I must admit, the attention to detail in this North special is truly second-to-none.

From the green snakeskin crop top and denim cut offs, to the matching taupe, ladder-style earrings and green wrist cuff, North knows she's rocking the hell out of this outfit.

The look is so strong, in fact, that it rocked millions of other people too, with fans and other celebrities referring to the little girl as "super swaggie" and an "icon in the making".

Venezuelan model Michelle Lewin announced North was her "favourite Kardashian" from this look alone.

High fashion jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz said North's outfit was "so wonderful".

North has some big shoes to fill with Kim Kardashian as a mum. Photo / Instagram

But while many of us love North's custom-made Carolina Lemke sunglasses, or matching snakeskin boots and dress, we're probably ignoring the fact that she's a five-year-old girl.

A five-year-old girl who is more fashionable than all of us put together.

And not everyone is cool with the little girl's long fashion leash, begging her mother to "stop dressing her like an adult! She is only going to get worse when she is older!"

"I feel sorry for her future and for all the people to whom she's going to be an absolute brat," another person said.

Yeah, maybe, but did you know she can dance in an animal print onesie, too?

Whether you love or hate her outfits, it's a fact that this kid never has an off day.

Behold, all the times this five-year-old girl was cooler than us:

SNAKESKIN BOOTS

Last month, North stole her mother's hot pink snakeskin heeled boots and teamed them with a matching top.

The look is killer, but when she was asked to give them back to their rightful owner, she flatly refused.

Then she threw a tantrum — which makes sense. Because she's five.

ON THE CATWALK

That's right, this kid has even appeared on the damn runway.

North made her catwalk debut at the LOL Dolls fashion show in California last year.

She also joined Busy Philipps' daughter Birdie.

And, in case you were wondering, she brought it.

FENDI CAMPAIGN

North made her modelling debut in a Fendi campaign with her mother and grandmother in July last year.

Dressed head to toe in Fendi, the four-year-old frolicked in a field with Kim Kardashian and Chris Jenner, then posed beside a pool in the backyard of a Los Angeles home.

We're aware that the "Momager" gene runs strong in this family, and Kim is taking her role extremely seriously.

WHO WORE IT BETTER?

Even the world's most famous supermodels can admit when they've been beaten at their own game.

By a child.

Karlie Kloss was forced to admit defeat when her outfit was matched against North West's.

North West wore it better pic.twitter.com/wzwA7mpWRw — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) March 22, 2019

TROLLS AND BRAIDS

Making an appearance at her dad Kanye's now iconic Coachella Sunday Service performance, North wore a designer taupe-toned skirt and top, space grey armbands, and braids in her hair.

But these weren't just any braids.

Setting the bar far too high for kids and adults everywhere, North had her stylists weave baby trolls onto the ends of her pink tipped braids.

Because, of course she did.

FIRST MAGAZINE COVER:

North shot her first solo magazine cover for Women's Wear Daily's annual beauty issue, in February.

The magazine declared North has "captivated the digital realm with her cross-generational appeal".

"Her distinct fashion sense belies her age, and lately, so does her eye for makeup," the magazine wrote.

Rocking a metallic purple turtle neck crop top and piggy tails, North posed like a little boss.

Her mother could not have been more proud, posting to her Instagram account that her "most stylish and beautiful baby girl" shot her first magazine cover.

"She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this!" Kim wrote.

You do you, North.