Online retailer Fashion Nova has been slammed after a shopper noticed a label in a bikini warning ingredients in the garment could possibly causing cancer.

Youtuber Azia tweeted a picture of the $US34.99 neon green bikini she purchased from the site, which works with stars including Cardi B and Kylie Jenner, alongside the warning label.

Fast fashion comes with a prize, but is it worth risking your health? Thank you @aziaani_ for helping raise awareness about carcinogens in everyday products. #Awareness #fastfashion #fashionnews pic.twitter.com/rjeLrKXTWK — Around the World Fashion (@aroundworldfash) May 1, 2019

It reads: "This product can expose you to Di(2-ethykhexyl) phthalate, lead and cadmium, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects and other reproductive harm".

Hundreds of shocked customers took the social media to share their views. "This is not what fashion is supposed to be!" wrote one, while another commented: "This is why Fashion Nova is trash, stay safe ladies."

Uploading an image of the bikini complete with label, Azia wrote: "Did y'all know this tag is in Fashion Nova swimsuits?"

The shocking tweet quickly racked up hundreds of replies, with more than 7000 people sharing the post.

"This is not okay," wrote one angry shopper. "Why are they selling this if it's dangerous, and why don't they have this clear as day on the website?"

Meanwhile, other users expressed their view that the label sparked concern for the environment.

"If you think you're putting yourself at risk think about yourself the fish and the literal direct ecosystem!" wrote one.

Another said: "At least California cares to let the people know part of what's killing folks! Knowledge is power!"

However, others were quick to point out that this kind of labelling is common in the sunshine state.

The bikini from Fashion Nova, a brand that has worked with the likes of Cardi B and Kylie Jenner. Photo / Twitter

"The state of California does this on just about anything", one said, while a second commented: "It's literally on everything these days, I have it on my cardholder".

Another penned: "Okay, McDonald's has this on every window at the drive thru and nobody give a f***"

The product description online reads: "Available In Neon Green, Black And Red. 2 Piece. Top: Crop, Cap Sleeve, Front Zipper, Bottom: High Waist. Zipper, 82% Nylon 18% Spandex. Made in USA. Final Sale."

The tag also direct those seeking more information towards a Californian government website, detailing Proposition 65, which requires companies selling in the state to put warnings on any products that may contain harmful chemicals.

Under Proposition 65, companies must list anything selling a wide range of naturally occurring and synthetic chemicals that include additives or ingredients in pesticides, common household products, food, drugs, dyes, or solvents.

Femail has contacted Fashion Nova for comment.