Two parents from Melbourne who are grieving the death of their infant daughter have been the target of a series of alleged scams.

After allegedly being blackmailed for $1000 over a lost phone containing pictures of their baby, Jay and Dee Windross's story has now been exploited in a fake online fundraising page.

The couple is mourning the loss of their daughter Amiyah, 11 months, who died from an undiagnosed neurological disorder a week ago, on April 24.

Before she passed away, little Amiyah spent much of her time in hospital with her parents due to her illness, news.com.au reports.

Days before her death, Mr and Mrs Windross lost a mobile phone in a Melbourne shopping centre and launched an appeal on social media to find the Samsung Galaxy, which was filled with photos and videos of their young daughter.

"Our 11-month-old daughter is currently deteriorating in ICU and is in her last days with us and this phone holds all our memories of her," Mr Windross wrote on Facebook.

He added the phone "means more than money to us. This is worth life to us", and offered a cash reward for its return.

Since then, the couple has been the target of a series of sickening alleged scams and false claims as they try to grieve their daughter.

Jay and Dee Windross's story has been exploited in a fake online fundraising page. Photo / Facebook

Mrs Windross said despite numerous claims on Facebook of the phone being found, the couple had not retrieved their phone or any of the photos.

Mr Windross yesterday described finding a false Gofundme page, using their tragic story and photos of their deceased baby to scam money from members of the public.

"Someone is now trying to scam money from the very generous people who plan on pledging their earnings in memory of Amiyah," Mr Windross wrote on Facebook.

"As if someone pretending to have your phone and trying to extort money from you when not even in possession of the phone isn't enough."

A legitimate donation page is available at Everyday Hero.

Siti Nurhidayah Kamal, 24, allegedly contacted the parents in the moments before their daughter's death, falsely claiming to have the missing Samsung.

Mr Windross said the person who contacted them had apologised for keeping the phone, but had wanted $1000 deposited into their bank account in exchange for the phone.

"It was a hoax!" Mr Windross wrote on Facebook. "Not only was it a complete and utter waste of my time, it was interrupting my final moments with Amiyah."

Ms Kamal faced Melbourne Magistrates Court via video link on Tuesday. It was her first time in custody and her bail application on Monday was denied.

Ms Kamal was supported by her husband in court. She has two children who remain in Malaysia.

She sat with her hands clasped, speaking through a Malaysian interpreter to confirm her next court appearance on July 8.

Bail was refused. When Ms Kamal heard she'd remain in custody until her next court appearance on July 8, she looked at the ground and wiped tears from underneath her glasses.

Jay and Dee Windross were not in court but said on Sunday the phone remained missing.

Mr Windross pleaded on his Facebook page for people be wary of scammers using his family's story.

"I honestly can't believe the nerve of some people?? Seriously had enough of this!!!" he wrote.

"I'd rather you spend the money on your own family than donate to a scammer."