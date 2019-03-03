Mystery surrounds the health of Queen Elizabeth after photos have surfaced showing an unexplained discolouration on one of her hands.

Wearing a white long-sleeved dress paired with black shoes, the Queen posed alongside her daughter, Princess Anne, with Queen Rania of Jordan and King Abdullah II of Jordan and their son, The Crown Prince, at Buckingham Palace last week.

But not all was as it seemed.

The large bruise can be spotted on the Queen's left hand. Photo / Getty Images

Social media users voiced "concerns" for the monarch, pointing out a purple and blue "bruise" on her left hand in the photos.

The official images, taken on March 1, show the Queen with bare hands and the discolouration is clearly visible.

According to reports, the Palace declined to comment when asked about her condition.

But that hasn't stop royal watchers from speculating on social media, Fox News reports.

"I love keeping up with Queen EliAbeth (sic) II but I'm concerned. Why does she have such a terrible bruise on her left hand. Did I miss something? But as always, she looks stunning!" one Twitter user wrote.

The bruise was clearly visible in recent images. Photo / Getty Images

Another tweeted: "The lady is 92 at that age any little knock unfortunately (sic) turns into what can look [like] severe bruises. The Queen is rather fab though isn't she???"

"Did the Queen have a fall? What is wrong with her hands? I am concerned for her," another fan pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express suggested the Queen's purple hand could indicate a medical issue such as "thinner skin" or bruising caused by a minor injury.