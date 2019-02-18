Kim Kardashian left little to the imagination as she stepped out in Los Angeles last night.

The reality star, 38, wore the barely-there outfit that has left fans in shock.

Taking to Twitter, the mum-of-three shared the first snap of her daring dress — a black Thierry Mugler gown with a strappy chest design that would leave most people fearing a wardrobe malfunction.

Kim Kardashian is seen on February 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Attending the Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Avalon alongside hair stylist Chris Appleton, Kim's dress — which is a vintage number from the designer's 1998 show — had mixed reviews, news.com.au reports.

Many were for the eye-popping look that definitely showed off her cleavage.

wow this is a LOOK 🔥😍🙌🏼 — Diana Saldana (@DianaChantel) February 18, 2019

You really snapped! Body is on point 🔥 — Bri (@KimKDelRey) February 18, 2019

While others thought the dress was an accident waiting to happen.

This is a nip slip waiting to happen — clur sull (@claresullivannn) February 18, 2019

This looks like me when I put my sports bra backwards — Charlie (@broletmelive) February 18, 2019

Kimmy! I can usually defend your fashion choices, but this. No. Just no. — Amy J Uebelhoer (@amyuebelhoer) February 18, 2019

Kim's latest outing comes after she recently insisted she hasn't had a nose job — instead blaming childbirth for changing her looks.

She has for years been accused of having rhinoplasty but is adamant she hasn't been under the knife, saying her "real features" started to emerge after giving birth to North and Saint.

She said: "I never had my nose done.

"Everyone thought I did, and I said, 'Wait until I have kids because your real features come out'.

"Pictures, I swear, I look at them and would be like, 'Wow, the bump looks so much bigger in some pictures than in others'."

Kim is no stranger to wearing bold dresses, with the star regularly flashing the flesh during TV appearances and on red carpets.

In January she wore a sheer top on US talk show Watch What Happens Live, alongside sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

Just last week she wore another gravity-defying gown to a black-tie event for AIDS and HIV research.