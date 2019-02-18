A South Auckland KFC customer claims he found maggots in his chicken and has shared photos of his "finger-lickin" feed. But some are casting doubt on how they got there.

Tom Masterton decided to get an early lunch around 11am when he claims he discovered maggots in his chicken after going through the Papakura restaurant's drive-thru.

"I got home and ate a few pieces, I pulled it apart and saw these little things and I thought 'uhh is that chicken, nah it can't be chicken," told the Herald.

Masterton said he then vomited before emailing KFC who still haven't got back to him.

After getting no response, the disgusted customer decided to share his dismay on Facebook this morning along with photos of maggots seen in the chicken along with a dead fly lying next to it on the KFC box.

Yuck! Maggots found in KFC chicken from Papakura. Photo / Tom Masterton

Many on Facebook revealed their disgust with the food.

However, some people believed Masterton left the chicken out overnight.

"There's no way that chicken had eggs as a full piece, the eggs have just been laid, chicken piece would have to have been pulled open for them to be there," one person wrote.

Another said: "Wouldn't that part of the chicken have been covered in meat and coating? Looks like you bit it then left it out now tryna make a big deal to get a free feed."

However, Masterton said that would be an elaborate scam for a free feed.

"I don't understand. That's a s*** load of effort to go through for a $10 feed," he said.

In a statement to the Herald Geraldine Oldham, General Manager of Marketing for Restaurant Brands said:

"KFC has extremely strict food safety and cooking procedures in place which mean that it is very unlikely this situation happened pre-purchase. Our chicken is delivered fresh and cooked fresh every day. It is prepared by trained cooks and cooked according to correct process and served immediately from the sealed cabinet. All food at KFC is served at a minimum temperature of 60 degrees, as required under the Food Act 2014.

"Our strict food safety procedures in-store mean any contamination like this can only occur after the product leaves the store, particularly if it is left sitting un-refrigerated where flies and other contaminants can access it. We urge customers to cover and refrigerate food after leaving the store, particularly during the hot summer months.

"We'll be analysing the image more closely, however it appears to be fly eggs, not maggots on the chicken. We note in the customer's own image, there is a dead fly next to the chicken, which suggests it was left open to contamination once the customer left the store. The eggs are present within the cavity of the chicken and not on the surface of the skin, which again suggests it had been eaten and then been left uncovered.

"We are concerned that a lack of food safety knowledge can lead to customers making false claims about KFC's food safety on social media, or putting themselves at risk by not correctly storing or covering food that they don't eat immediately.

"We have asked the customer for proof of purchase, which he has said he's not able to provide. We will also review our security footage as part of the investigation."