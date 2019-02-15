Meghan Markle is set to grace our screens again, but if you thought it'd be in Suits, think again.

The 37-year-old has starred in way more than one paralegal drama and with about 30 acting credits to her name, it looks like some of Meghan's finest work will be re-released for US audiences.

One TV movie — The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down — promises to take you through a night of partying in LA, packed with helpful tips on how to have a good time without ruining your life.

In the film, Meghan portrays party girl and twenty-something single Dana, who is shown shimmying into a tiny dress before a night out on the town.

Advertisement

When her friend, Heather, says she didn't think Dana was on the hunt for a new man, Dana insists: "I dress this way for me. I'm not looking for a guy tonight. Trust me."

A voiceover helpfully explains that Meghan's character is also jealous of Heather's ample bust. As Meghan cups her own breasts, the narrator adds: "She's considering buying a pair for herself."

The two girls then head to a nightclub where Meghan's character can be seen snorting a suspicious substance.

The film was made back in 2011, but Artist Rights Distribution have plans to re-release the film later this year.

Shortly after appearing in the racy comedy, Meghan landed the role of Rachel Zane on Suits. She fast became a fan favourite and rumours are swirling she'll make a cameo in the show's final season (airing later this year).

Suits creator Aaron Korsh is giving nothing away. He told website Popsugar he'd love if she reprised her role, but he's "not currently pursuing asking Meghan to leave her position with the royal family and join us".

Still, fans are holding out for the royal's return to Hollywood.

Seeing as Meghan is now the patron of the National Theatre, some are even predicting she could make a splash on stage if Broadway ever took her fancy.

"It's not out of the question that we'd see a member of the royal family performing on the stage of the National Theatre one day," historian Robert Lacey told Cosmopolitan.

"If Meghan is ever missing the excitement of acting, this will put her back in touch with show business in a very creative way."