An Auckland florist is under fire for "ruining Valentine's Day" after taking orders but reportedly failing to deliver any flowers.

Tomuri & Co Flowers, in Botany Town centre, East Tamaki, has received a number of online complaints from people who did not have their flowers delivered on the big day.

According to a number of customers, the florist reportedly promised delivery by 5pm on Valentine's Day, later changing that to 6pm. With several of these being sent to business addresses, the delay means people went home without their flowers, that may or may not have been delivered after hours.

Martin Pepper said his wife got quite the shock when her flowers didn't show up for the first time in 37 years of knowing her.

"We both work at the same place and everyone is looking at me going, 'where are the flowers, you always send flowers,' and of the group who normally receive flowers, she was the only one of the group who didn't receive them," he said.

"I was in trouble until I logged onto the Herald website and it was front and centre and I told her I'm not the only one.

"Her reaction was, 'you've done really well and it's a shame you've missed this time'."

Shivvy Reddy placed two orders with the company, one for her mother and one for her partner. When the Herald spoke to her around 6.45pm, neither order had been delivered. Shortly before 7pm, her partner's flowers arrived, well after the delivery window, and he was lucky to be working late and still be there to receive them.

"It's really disappointing. My mum and dad are separated so every year I send my mum some flowers to remind her that she's loved. Very sad that she didn't get hers this year," the customer said.

"I placed the orders on Monday [well within the 48-hour cutoff for guaranteed Valentine's Day delivery]. I got confirmation straight away and then, today, nothing.

"I've been trying to ring them all day and can't get through on any of the numbers," she added.

"This has ruined my Valentine's Day. I spent over 100 bucks and have got nothing to show for it."

Reddy was not the only customer whose flowers were not delivered.

Tristan Faint also told the Herald that he paid for flowers that his girlfriend never received.

"Pretty gutting for our first Valentine's Day together, and she has had a pretty average day to boot," he said.

Felix Park also put through an order days in advance and says he never received any flowers. "No show, can't get hold of them. And a generic message telling me to come pick it up."

When the Herald spoke to Park, around 7.30pm, he was queuing at the florist, trying to get a refund, as it was too late for flowers.

Aanchal Manchanda was out for Valentine's Day dinner around 7.30pm when a call from the florist told them they'd be delivering the flowers soon. "Told them to come to us! Not gonna leave my food to go get the flowers, no thanks."

On the florists' Facebook page, customers have been posting complaints all afternoon.

"This is ridiculous, the service from this company is shocking. Ordered roses for Valentine's Day to be sent to my partner - it's 5.40, still not received and it is addressed to a business address in Onehunga," one person wrote.

"I'm fuming, I can't get through via phone and they haven't responded to my last message on messenger. I put the order in on the 1st of February.

A number of customers have got in touch sharing their complaint. Photo / 123rf

"Thanks for ruining my first Valentine's surprise for my husband I expect a full refund, as well as the delivery regardless what the t&c's were! You sent me a confirmation email saying it would be delivered today! Will never use this company again and never recommend them," the customer added.

"Rubbish service, bought flowers a week ago to be delivered to my work and still didn't receive the flowers I bought for my partner. Work have shut up shop and still no flowers. Not happy at all, really pissed off. Hope they don't try deliver them tomorrow because they will be going back with the courier to where they come from," someone else posted.

"Ordered roses for Valentine's Day to be sent to my partner - it's 5.30pm, still not received and it is addressed to a business address so they typically close at 5pm. I'm fuming, I can't get through via phone and they haven't responded to my message on messenger," another customer said.

The Herald also tried to contact the flower shop numerous times for comment but the phone line was always engaged.