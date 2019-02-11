A hair growth shampoo which promises to 'bring back to life' thining and dull hair has received incredible feedback with more than 400 five-star reviews on Amazon.

The Watermans shampoo, aimed at both men and women, claims to make your hair grow thicker and faster.

While many people would be sceptical of products like these, the Watermans Heath Growth Shampoo appears to have been given the tick of approval from social media with more than 400 five-star reviews saying the product is incredible.

The product description says: "Brings back the life to dull hair, hair with no body or bounce and brings back life to dyed hair. For the healthiest looking locks use Watermans.

"Clinically proven anti-hair loss, hair growth stimulating protein used in our formulas. For hair growth, slowing the rate of hair loss, improving your natural growth rate or thickness and condition Watermans is the product for you."

Hundreds took to Amazon claiming the product works for them with many saying it has changed their life.

"My hair has been falling out for years. Never been given a proper diagnosis for it. Even after various different doctors, I decided to try Amazon for a shampoo. Saw all the great reviews for Watermans decided to try it. All in all, this has been by far the best treatment. My hair is much fuller and thicker looking. I love the smell of it and my hair has grown longer length wise too. I have even found my scalp condition has improved.100% worth the money and would recommend this shampoo to anybody who has hair loss problems," one person wrote.

Another said: "I have struggled with some hair loss from stress and I can say that this product has really helped bring my hair to life again. I was sceptical at first but it took about 1-2 weeks of me using the products regularly to notice the difference and my hair loss has definitely reduced significantly. I would honestly say for the other sceptics out there to give it a try! Definitely my new go-to shampoo and conditioner!"

"I thought I would give this shampoo a go as my hair has recently been snapping along my forehead. After using it for around 8 weeks I noticed tiny little new hairs growing around my hairline I couldn't believe it I would definitely recommend this product just give it time and you will see results."

The Watermans Hair Growth Shampoo isn't cheap, however, and is currently priced at NZ$24.76, or $46.85 both the shampoo and conditioner.

Of the 878 reviews received, 7 per cent rated the product four stars or higher while 13 per cent rated it just one star.