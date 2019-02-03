Viewers in the UK have been left baffled after a guest on popular talk show This Morning suggested tickling children should be banned unless the child gives consent first.

The issue arose after Russell Brand said tickling shouldn't be allowed until the child is old enough to say yes or no and if anyone tickled either of his two children, he would punch them.

"Would you do it to an adult? Would you insert your rigid fingers into their belly or their armpits? Of course not," he said during a speech at Oxford Union last year.

Presenters of This Morning invited Lottie Daley, a writer and hypno-birthing teacher, to weigh in on Brand's suggestion.

Daley told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that she tickled her own children, but if other members of her family wanted to, then they had to ask the children for their consent.

Another presenter, Vanessa Feltz, rubbished Daley. She deemed tickling innocent fun that shouldn't be seen as anything more than that.

Fans of the show took to social media and the majority sided with Feltz, saying Daley's views "had gone a step too far".

Daley began the debate saying: "On the face of it, what is wrong with a tickle? I have definitely been guilty of it - before I knew better.

"But when you start learning about body autonomy and consent for our children, then we realise that we should be modelling this behaviour from birth."

Feltz disagreed: "It's the ultimate in innocent care, love, and fun physical contact with a child that you love."

Many agreed with the host. One commented: "To be fair Vanessa Feltz does talk sense! Totally agree with her re tickling within families! That woman who wants permission/make it illegal is bonkers!"

Daley argued it all comes down to asking for permission before touching children.

"It's checking in with them and making sure that they are happy with us changing their nappies or washing them in the bath - they are not pets or accessories."

She added: "I've asked my children if they like tickling and they've said yes, but I also asked them 'would you like it if one of mummy's friends did it?' and they said 'no, I wouldn't like' it. I had to tell them that they are allowed to say no. We need to think about the wider issue of consent."

Feltz disagreed saying: "You wouldn't tickle a child that doesn't trust you - of course, I don't advocate that.

"But it's innocent - I have two grandchildren and they beg me to tickle them. Do they beg me to carry on? Yes. Am I invading their space? Of course not."

