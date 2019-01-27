In case you missed it: This was one of the Herald's top stories on social media this week.

A police officer in the UK did not expect to find viral fame because of his name but it's 2019 and that's how things work now, it seems.

PC Rob Banks, from Avon & Somerset Police, in the UK, appeared on ITV News West Country to talk about the impact of government budget cuts on the police force.

When the caption with his name appeared on the screen, albeit briefly, people took to social media to screenshot it, alongside their favourite joke about it.

I hope his autobiography will be titled “I, Rob Banks” — Steven 🇧🇪 (@bickylover) January 18, 2019

How many banks could Rob Banks rob, if rob banks could rob banks. — Central Virginia Storm Chasers (@CentVAstorm) January 18, 2019

In the news report, Banks states that the police force is "at breaking point" after years of budget cuts - not that anyone actually paid attention to what he said, once his name appeared on the screen.