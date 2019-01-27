A mother of two claims she narrowly avoided being killed on holiday after being "squashed by an obese woman" on a water slide.

Jemma Joslyn, 32, paid $2,700 for an all-inclusive two-week holiday with her two children at the five-star Liberty Lykia Hotel in Turkey last September before their trip turned into a nightmare.

She says she was using the hotel's water- park when another tourist hurtled down the slide and slammed into her, crushing her internal organs and leaving her fighting for her life.

She was taken to Esnaf Hospital in Fethiye suffering from a split liver, internal bleeding and severe kidney damage.

Miss Joslyn, who underwent surgery paid for by one of the friends who was with her in Turkey, spent the next eight days recovering there before returning home to Seaford, East Sussex.

She has been left with a huge scar on her abdomen.

Miss Joslyn is taking legal action against Thomas Cook after claiming that there were no safety precautions in place on the slide and that her aftercare was "appalling."

The healthcare assistant said: "My daughter was supposed to follow me down afterwards but instead an overweight woman came down the slide just moments after me.

"I'd split my liver and severely damaged my kidney, which was terrifying as I'd donated my other one for my mum.

"Thomas Cook weren't helpful at all - they didn't bother to find out where I was, where my kids were and I was left to sort out my own care."

Miss Joslyn claims she was then told her insurance didn't cover the hospital care as she had been taken to a private hospital.

She added: "My friend, Bill, thankfully was able to pay for it as I couldn't have it until it was paid. If my friends hadn't been there, I would be dead and my children would have been in Turkey alone."

Miss Joslyn claims that Thomas Cook did nothing to help after the almost-fatal incident, which resulted in a three-day stay in an intensive care unit in Turkey, followed by a further five days on a ward.

A spokesman for Thomas Cook said: "Both our UK-based welfare team and our in-resort team have been in touch with Ms Joslyn on several occasions following this accident."