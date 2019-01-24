Fashion giant Prada has come under fire online for selling what appears to be a plain white cotton T-shirt for $424.

The garment, named the "logo piqué T-shirt" is currently for sale on the online luxury London fashion store Farfetch.

The website details the expensive item's history: "Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada, the brand is known for producing timeless items with traditional Milanese craftsmanship. This white logo piqué T-shirt is crafted from cotton and features a round neck, short sleeves, a relaxed fit, a straight hem, a slim fit and a logo chest patch."

According to the Daily Mail, backlash over the high price for a plain white T-shirt - with a tiny white Prada logo - quickly arose.

A shopper came across the item they shared a photo in a Facebook group, captioning the image "Ok".

User Kevin Flett wrote: "Scum. Just wrong in every way. Do I sound bitter. Damn right."

The logo featuring on the breast of the shirt. Photo / Farfetch

While Sian Canning added: "Filth. Anyone who buys this might wish to buy a suitable applicator to insert t-shirt into the same crevice where their personality resides. Just sayin".

And Alice Philippia added her two cents, writing: "Bought by people who know the price of everything but the value of nothing."

While the Prada top retails for $424, many other brands sell 100 per cent cotton T-shirts that are nearly identical.

UK retail giant Asda George is selling what looks like a very similar version of the Prada T-shirt for $6.75.

Other UK based stores Sainsbury's and Next are selling similar designs for $11 and $7.70.

A much cheaper ASDA alternative. Photo / ASDA

This isn't the only time a high fashion label has been accused of trying to rip off customers with their high priced basic tees.

Gucci came under fire last year for selling a t-shirt with a Paramount logo on it for a whopping $926.

The Daily Mail has contacted Prada for comment.