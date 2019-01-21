A bride's actions and ridiculous demands in the lead up to her destination wedding may have earned her the title of the worst bridezilla of all time.

An unnamed woman has left Facebook users shocked after sharing a "wild" bridezilla story that her friend got caught up in.

The bride, Marie, and her friend, Jess, had been friends for a long time when Marie got engaged to a man she met in Japan.

She announces that the wedding would be in a "very expensive" all inclusive resort in an exotic location.

Advertisement

Despite Jess not being asked to be a bridesmaid, Marie suddenly starts acting like her best friend and manipulates her into coming, according to the writer.

"Jess felt compelled to go...turns out that most if not all of Marie's friends won't shell out and she doesn't want empty rows," the post read.

Just six months before the wedding, Jess gets a "frantic call" from the bride asking her to be a bridesmaid, forcing Jess to cough up even more money for a dress.

"Marie INSISTS that Jess fly in at least 1 week before the wedding to spend 'quality time' (read: run errands for her)," the post continues.

Jess can't do this because her cheaper ticket had her coming two days before the wedding, this results in the bride "screaming" at Jess in full bridezilla fashion.

But that isn't the worst part. A day before she is due to fly out Marie Skypes Jess and tells her the wedding is off and she had been having doubts for a year.

Jess still went to the resort but because the wedding was off the "all inclusive" package was cancelled and she was forced to eat ramen the whole time..

But that's not the end, a month later Marie calls Jess and tells her she is marrying a woman and she wants her to come to the wedding.