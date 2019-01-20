The first wedding photo of Beauden Barrett's and Hannah Laity's wedding has been revealed.

The All Black superstar and longtime partner Hannah Laity wed on a tiny Auckland island on Saturday.

• Read more; Beauden Barrett marries Hannah Laity: All Blacks descend on Rakino Island for wedding

The couple said "I do" at the secluded and luxurious Hurakia Lodge on Rakino which charges close to $50,000 for large weddings.

Among the guests were All Blacks Israel Dagg, Aaron Smith, Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick, Damian McKenzie, Luke Romano and Anton Lienert-Brown, as well as Barrett's brothers Scott and Jordie.

Crowd Goes Wild presenter Makere Gibbons and her Auckland property developer husband Kurt Gibbons were also there to watch the nuptials.

The first photo of the wedding has been revealed in Women's Day and is on the cover of this week's magazine.

As the couple went off to take their wedding photos, several All Blacks could be seen playing golf at the venue.

A marquee was set up for guests to dine in, and a photo backdrop with the words "Mr and Mrs Barrett" was set up for guests to take photos in front of.

The first photo of Beauden Barrett's and Hannah Laity' have been revealed in this week's Woman's Day. Photo / supplied.

Accountant Laity, 24, opted for a traditional white wedding dress, with a long train and veil, the latter of which was seen blowing in the wind as she walked up a hill for the photos. Hurricanes' star Barrett, 27, and his groomsmen cut a sharp look with dark suits paired with white shirts.

Rakino Island resident Pat Withers said it was fantastic the couple had chosen the island for their wedding.

"I wish them all the best. If they want to start married life off on Rakino Island, then good on them."

Waiheke Island was initially thought to be the likely location — Laity has strong links to the island and this week posted photos of her 17-strong hen's party at Tantalus Estate Vineyard as well as another party for family friends at her godfather's island pad.