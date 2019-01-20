A mother-of-two who broke her wrist after being involved in a car crash with Prince Philip has revealed how the Duke of Edinburgh has yet to apologise to her.

Emma Fairweather, 45, was a passenger in the Kia involved in the collision and described how she "couldn't stop screaming" during the collision near the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Friday morning (NZ time).

She added that she is "lucky to be alive" and is unhappy with the way Buckingham Palace has handled the accident.

Fairweather claims she has heard nothing from the palace, despite officials previously saying that contact had been made.

The Kia was driven by a 28-year-old woman, whose nine-month-old baby was also in the car.

Fairweather has been left feeling "overwhelmed" by the experience of the crash, especially as it involved the Duke of Edinburgh.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, she described how the crash happened "in slow motion" and says she "couldn't stop screaming".

She said: "I love the royals but I've been ignored and rejected and I'm in a lot of pain.

"It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he's sorry at all.

"What would it have taken for him and the Queen to send me a card and a bunch of flowers?"

Duke already back driving

Meanwhile Prince Philip has been pictured driving a new Land Rover just 48 hours after his dramatic crash.

Images published on Saturday appeared to show him wearing dark glasses with no seatbelt as he was back behind the wheel of a new Freelander on the Queen's Sandringham estate.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately comment on the images.

Police have spoken to the Duke of Edinburgh after the photos emerged.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the force was aware of the photographs and that 'suitable words of advice have been given to the driver.

'This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offence.'

According to the Telegraph, Fairweather's friends have claimed that her and the 28-year-old female Kia driver had been 'advised' by police not to talk about the collision.

The Duke of Edinburgh reportedly said 'I'm such a fool' after being pulled from his wrecked Freelander on Thursday after it flipped on its side following a collision with a Kia close to Sandringham.

The two women inside the Kia were hurt in the collision but the nine-month-old baby boy was unharmed, police said.

The duke passed a police eyesight test on Saturday, a source confirmed.

On Friday, the Queen's transport manager Alex Garty was seen at Sandringham as a new Freelander was delivered to the royal residence.

A palace spokeswoman said on Friday that Prince Philip had exchanged 'well-wishes' with the injured women and appeared to have no lasting problems following the collision.

A source said on the same day: 'The duke's routine in the coming days will continue as normal.'

Retired NHS worker Victoria Warne told The Sun she spoke to the duke as she looked after the injured occupants of the Kia.

The 72-year-old from Norfolk said: 'The passenger from the other car told me, 'I always wanted to meet a royal - but not this way'.

She said the duke - who was found to have 'no injuries of concern' after his check-up on Friday morning - asked about the welfare of the people involved in the crash.

'I told him the baby was fine - but we thought the passenger had broken her arm,' she said.

'He looked so worried and told me, 'I'm such a fool'.'

Norfolk Police said two women - the 28-year-old Kia driver who suffered cuts to her knee and a 45-year-old passenger who broke a wrist - were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn that day and discharged.

The force is currently investigating the crash, and it said 'any appropriate action' will be taken if necessary.

Nick Freeman, the lawyer dubbed Mr Loophole, said the duke could be prosecuted for driving without due care and attention if he was deemed to have made a mistake.

But he added: 'If the sun was so low and right in your eyes, sometimes it's impossible to see, and that may well have been the case, and that would afford him a defence.'

The duke, who retired from public duties in 2017 but remains active, could also avoid prosecution by surrendering his licence, according to the lawyer known for representing celebrity clients like David Beckham.

Norfolk Constabulary said in a statement on Friday: 'As is standard procedure with injury collisions, the incident will be investigated and any appropriate action taken.

'We are aware of the public interest in this case, however, as with any other investigation it would be inappropriate to speculate on the causes of the collision until an investigation is carried out.'