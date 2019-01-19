A New South Wales police officer was conducting a search warrant in a rural town in the state's northwest when he noticed an injured sheep struggling in the scorching heat.

Much of Australia is still suffering through a week-long heatwave, with the town of Bourke, where the animal was spotted, reaching over 46C yesterday according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The sheep appeared to have an injured leg and knowing how hot it was outside, the kind-hearted officer decided to help the animal out, news.com.au reports.

He picked up the sheep, put her in the car and drove her to a pen, with NSW Police Force uploading a picture of the two to Facebook.

Advertisement

"A Senior Constable from Bourke was conducting a search warrant when he noticed a sheep struggling to walk in the heat with an injured leg," the post read.

"Instead of letting the sheep struggle in the heat, the Constable put her in the front seat with him and drove her around to a holding pen.

"As you can see, she has her seat belt on too. Safety first!"

The photo has gained more than 21,000 likes, with thousands of people praising the officer for his heartwarming act.

"We need more of this gorgeous human behaviour," one person said.

"You are a hero and doesn't the poor little mate look happy cuddling up to you," another wrote.

One added: "She looks so relieved and good on you mate!"

HEATWAVE SET TO PEAK IN NSW

While some parts of the country are already starting to experience a cool change, NSW won't get relief from the soaring temperatures just yet as the state prepares for the peak of the heatwave.

As towns in the state's upper west, including White Cliffs, Borrona Downs and Tibooburra Airport, recorded temperatures in the early 40s before 9.30am today, more records threaten to break.

"Severe to extreme heatwave conditions across the southeast interior". Temperatures exceeding 45oC for many locations through western NSW and central Australia this afternoon. Latest at https://t.co/QwFMlibmFD pic.twitter.com/LLmQj2eAJ1 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) January 17, 2019

Ivanhoe and Menindee in the far west are forecast to nudge an extreme 48C. Sydney's CBD is expected to reach a more bearable 34C, but in the city's west, suburbs including Penrith are tipped to climb to 45C.

Broken Hill and Canberra are slated for their fourth day in a row of days above 45C and 40C respectively — neither of which has happened since records began in those regions.

But some relief is on the cards for southern and central NSW, as a cooler change pushes through on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

"The air that's coming through will still be above average temperatures but considering how hot it's been lately, it will be a cool relief," the Bureau of Meteorology's Anita Pyne said. Total fire bans are in place across much of central NSW, stretching from the Victorian border to Queensland.

The NSW Rural Fire Service is already battling nearly 70 fires across the state.