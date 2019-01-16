PHILADELPHIA (AP) — This year's theme at the Philadelphia Flower Show might be "Flower Power" but not all events at the annual floral festival will be about peace and harmony.

The show will also play host to the Interflora World Cup, where designers from 23 countries will fight it out over several rounds in a "Chopped"-style competition.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the designers will have to tackle surprise challenges and create over-the-top floral arrangements, everything from creating a hand-tied bouquet or setting a table for two.

California-based florist Katharina Stuart will represent the U.S. in the competition, which has been held every four to six years since 1972. This will be its first time back in the U.S. since 1985.

Preliminary rounds will take place on March 1-2, and five finalists will continue on to March 3.

Any show attendees can watch the florists duke it out.

