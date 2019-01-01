Photos police officers in Kentucky, US, took of themselves mourning the loss of a truckload of Krispy Kreme doughnuts have gone viral on social media.

The photos were taken where a truck full of doughnuts caught fire on New Year's Eve, then shared to Twitter, playing on the stereotype of the doughtnut-loving cop.

"No words," the caption read, with a crying emoji.

Police officers all over the world responded with sympathy for the Kentucky cops' loss.

"We feel your loss," the University of Kentucky Police Department wrote. "We donut know what else to say."

All the feels 😭 pic.twitter.com/e6fVII1zm0 — Pittsburg Police, CA (@PittsburgPD) January 1, 2019

"In this line of work, some things can't be unseen," a North Carolina police officer wrote. "My thoughts are with @lexkypolice officers at this time of tragedy."

Condolences from Chicago 🍩 — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) January 1, 2019

The driver of the truck managed to escape the fire safely.