Alexis Olympia couldn't decide which family member to support at an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi last week - so she cheered for both.

Serena Williams' 15-month-old daughter was courtside to watch her mother and her aunt - who happen to be two of the world's greatest female tennis players.

In a video shared widely on social media, the little girl sat in dad Alexis Ohanian's lap while closely following the match.

Alexis can be seen clapping indiscriminately as both her mother and aunt traded points.

The daughter of the 23-time grand slam singles champion was perched upon her tech entrepreneur dad's knee, wearing a tartan dress.

Earlier this week, Serena welcomed the extra protection afforded to new mothers when they return to the WTA Tour after giving birth, the Daily Mail reported.

A player returning after pregnancy will be able to use their previous ranking to enter 12 tournaments over the space of a three-year period.

The updated rule, which was announced earlier this month and will come into effect next season, also ensures that those players will not face a seeded player in the first round.

Williams returned to action in February this year after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September 2017 and her ranking had plummeted to 451, which meant she was not seeded at the French Open.

"I think it's great," said Williams.

"Women that are younger can go out there and have kids and not have to worry about it, and not have to wait until the twilight of their years to have children, and I think it's a really great rule.

"I think having gone through the experience myself really opened my eyes. Would have I done it sooner had there been different rule changes? I don't know.

"But now there is an opportunity, people don't have to ask that question."