Weddings are one of the most important days for a bride, so when things don't go to plan she will mostly likely not be happy about it.

A bride revealed on Reddit how she asked her guests to leave her wedding when they bought their kids along, even though she wrote on the invitations that it was a kid-free event.

The bride tried to deal with the situation delicately, however the exchange became heated leaving her no choice but to ask the guests to leave.

"This couple I'm not very close with but the wife is a long-time family friend so I felt that I should invite her," the bride began. "To be clear, all of my invitations stated that there were to be no children at this wedding. But she and her husband showed up with their infant and toddler (who I think is like 3-4).

"At the actual wedding ceremony, I let it slide. I was preoccupied for obvious reasons," she wrote. "I also thought that maybe they planned not to attend the reception or to have someone pick the kids up before it started."

The bride said that her young niece and other children were part of the ceremony, but they were taken home afterwards. However, the couple showed up at the reception with their two children, leaving the bride fuming.

"I mean, everyone was drinking and loud and rowdy and a crying child and another little one running around was not part of the plan," she wrote.

Since the bride was busy, she asked her wedding planner to speak with the couple about their plans to have their children picked up.

However, the couple argued with the wedding planner so the bride went over to find out what was going on.

"I think they thought I came to rescue them because they started going on about how rude my event planner was," the woman wrote.

"I explained that I had actually sent him over to discuss the children. I reiterated that the event was child-free and said that I had stated so clearly on my invitations."

The mum offered a "sort of apology" before claiming that she and her husband would be able to look after their own children during the reception, but the bride was still not happy.

"I said that wasn't really the point," the bride wrote. "That's when my now-husband comes over and he and the other woman's husband begin going back and forth and things got a little heated.

"Finally I snapped and said that they just needed to go, which, thankfully they did without much more noise. Still, the whole scene was incredibly embarrassing which is exactly what I wanted to avoid," she wrote.

"I really hate that my wedding day had to be somewhat marred by this incident. According to my mother, everyone was talking about it and I guess enjoying a little dramatic entertainment."

The bride then asked Redditors if she behaved like an "a**hole" by kicking out the couple, but most who commented sided with the bride.

"You stated it on the invitation and asked them politely first," one commenter wrote. "I feel awful that a day that was meant to be the best of your life was tarnished by the event."

Another person wrote: "The a**holes were the ones who brought their kids to an explicitly child-free event. And then caused a scene when they were asked to leave."

The bride later updated her post on Reddit to tell followers what has happened since wedding altercation.

"I have now learned that a few family members felt that it was inappropriate of me to kick out the couple," she wrote.

"Anyway the feedback here has helped me not to feel guilty about that and just realise that not everyone has the same ideas about tact and manners," she added.