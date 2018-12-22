Rachel Uretsky-Pratt is an elementary school teacher in Kennewick, Wash., so this time of year she gets a lot of gifts from students: chocolates, notes, jewelry.

But one stood out to her so much that she took a picture and put it up on social media. The gifts are especially meaningful to her, she said, because many of her students' families struggle financially.

She explained:

"With it being the day before break and Christmas right around the corner, most teachers bring their kiddos something such as books or little treats and occasionally in return receive something from their students," she wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Today I received some chocolates, sweet handmade notes, some jewelry, but these Lucky Charm marshmallows stood out to me the most."

All of her students, including the one who gave her the Lucky Charms, get a free breakfast every school day, she said, as well as a free or reduced-price lunch.

"This kiddo wanted to get my something so badly, but had nothing to give," she wrote.

"So rather than give me nothing, this student opened up her free breakfast cereal this morning, took the packaging of her spork, straw, and napkin, and finally took the time to take every marshmallow out of her cereal to put in a bag—for me."

To help put your life into perspective: Today was the last day before our winter break. We will have two weeks off to... Posted by Rachel Uretsky-Pratt on Wednesday, 19 December 2018

Because, she said, everybody knows the marshmallows are the sweetest part.

Uretsky-Pratt, 24, who is in her second year of teaching, said in an interview with The Washington Post that she was touched by the girl's gift, one of many heartfelt holiday presents from her students.

"All my kiddos are super sweet and giving," she said. "Kids are naturally kind and loving. The world kind of hardens us sometimes."

She ended her Facebook post with this:

"Be grateful for what you have, and what others give you. It all truly comes from the deepest parts of their hearts."