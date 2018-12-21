The Trump administration has revoked an Obama-era policy intended to make sure minority students aren't unfairly punished because of their race.

Education Department officials say the policy was withdrawn Friday at the recommendation of President Donald Trump's school safety commission.

The 2014 guidance encouraged schools to use "restorative" disciplinary practices instead of suspending or expelling students or reporting them to police.

President Barack Obama's administration created the policy after finding that black students were far more likely to face discipline than their white peers.

But critics said the guidance left schools afraid to punish potentially violent students, including the suspected shooter in the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said discipline is a matter "on which classroom teachers and local school leaders deserve and need autonomy."